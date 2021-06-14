Inter defender Milan Skriniar fired Slovakia to a 2-1 victory over neighbours Poland on Monday in their opening game at Euro 2020 in Saint Petersburg.

An own goal from Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny handed Slovakia the lead on 18 minutes, but Karol Linetty equalised for Poland right at the start of the second half.

Poland were reduced to 10 men on the hour when midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak picked up a second yellow card, and Slovakia made their advantage count as Skriniar drove in the winner at a corner.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta