Milan Skriniar scored the only goal as Inter pulled six points clear in Serie A with a 1-0 win over Atalanta on Monday.

Inter extended their winning streak to seven league games as they push for a first league title since 2010.

Antonio Conte’s side went further ahead of second-placed Milan who beat Hellas Verona 2-0 on Sunday, with champions Juventus 10 points off top spot, with a game in hand, after a 3-1 win over Lazio.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.