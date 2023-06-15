The popular TV show Bruno Barbieri’s ‘4 Hotel’ will be streaming their first episode show in Malta on Sky and on Now on Thursday (today).

‘4 Hotel’, one of Sky’s most successful TV shows, flew host and chef Bruno Barbieri to the Maltese Islands to shoot an episode on Malta’s quality hospitality.

Two episodes of Sky’s original production, Bruno Barbieri’s, ‘4 Hotel’, by Banijay Italia, have been dedicated to foreign destinations, with Malta being one of them.

In Malta’s episode, Bruno Barbieri’s ‘4 Hotels’ boutique hotels the Iniala Hotel and 66 Saint Paul's, both situated in Valletta; the Cugó Gran Macina Grand Harbor in Senglea and the Xara Palace in Mdina will compete against each other.

The episode will be about four hotel establishments that will tell the story of how the hotel industry evolved in Malta; and how they are nowadays receiving a wider range of customers and guests, satisfying even the most difficult and refined.

The four competing Maltese hotels will each offer hospitality that exceeds the expectations of the typical Italian tourist.

In the meantime, they will also be required to maintain their local authenticity due to all four of them being originally built as either splendid noble palaces or ancient buildings while completely renovated to exude comfort and reflect Malta's history.

VisitMalta welcomed and accommodated this show production as soon as the wish to dedicate an episode of the new season to Bruno Barbieri ‘4 Hotel’ in Malta was communicated.

The choice of a foreign destination for the show naturally fell on Malta, being a destination loved by Italians, and also because Malta’s hotels meet the entire required standards expected by Bruno Barbieri’s show, the MTA said.

Such exposure, it said, was welcome.

Chef Barbieri said he had visited Malta in the past but returning for the hoteliers' challenges allowed him and his crew to discover, other hidden sides of the country. "I can't wait to be back," he said.

The show will title one of the four competing hotels as "Best Hotel in Malta".

Bruno Barbieri ‘4 Hotel’ is aired on Thursdays at 9.15pm on Sky Uno and streamed on NOW, available on demand, and visible on Sky Go.