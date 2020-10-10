Sky News journalist Alex Crawford will deliver a lecture titled “journalism under attack” as the keynote speaker for the third annual Daphne Caruana Galizia memorial lecture.

Crawford works as a foreign correspondent for Sky News and has won multiple awards for her coverage of the Arab Spring, Middle East and most recently Hong Kong riots, including a Bafta Award. She was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2013.

Her lecture, which will be delivered online on Tuesday, October 13 at 7pm, will look at how hostility towards journalists is growing worldwide and will draw on her 30-year career with Sky News and examples such as Caruana Galizia.

Caruana Galizia was assassinated on October 16, 2017 as she was leaving her home in Bidnija. Police have testified that they believe she was killed because of her work as a journalist.

The Daphne Caruana Galizia memorial lecture is held annually to mark the anniversary of her murder. It is organised by activist groups Repubblika, #occupyjustice and blogger Manuel Delia. The previous two editions featured the BBC’s John Sweeney and La Repubblica’s Carlo Bonini as speakers.

To register for the lecture, email repubblika.events@gmail.com.