Henry Slade was the shock omission from England coach Steve Borthwick’s 33-man squad for the World Cup on Monday.

The Exeter centre was part of England’s run to the final four years ago and had appeared in 30 of the last 37 Tests.

However, he has missed out to Joe Marchant, who impressed despite a disappointing 20-9 defeat to Wales on Saturday.

“There have been a number of very difficult selection decisions to make,” said Borthwick.

