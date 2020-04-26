The electricity bills are in the post. We still have not got ours, but if it’s anything like my sister’s, we’re in for a shock.

Hers is a small household. It’s just her, her husband and their baby. They have a wood stove. They have a gas oven. And apart from the standard white goods – washing machine, water boiler, etc, their only electrical ‘luxury’ is a small electric heater to heat the baby’s room. Their bill from January to March came double the usual. “We must have left the heater on for too much time,” she told me, worried.

Fair enough. But hang on. Since January, the world has completely changed. And that applies to power too.

The coronavirus has made hundreds of millions of workers around the world work from home; main factories have closed down and planes grounded.

Because the world is at a standstill, there has been no demand for fuel. As a result of this, since January, the price of fossil fuels, such as oil and natural gas, has gone down “faster and further than at any point in its history”, according to The Economist.

No one knows when – or if – the demand will pick up again, because a) the world’s economy is in total collapse; b) we’re all rethinking our stressful lives and considering working from home more and travelling less; and c) we want to keep this level of clean, unpolluted air.

Therefore, oil and natural gas can now be bought for a pittance.

It so happens that our new power station works on natural gas – its cooled version, the liquified natural gas. As we know, this is transported and stored in a specialised insulated tanker in Delimara.

Isn’t that a lucky stroke, you must be thinking? If the price of natural gas has gone down, then we can buy it cheap, which means that our electricity bills can be totally slashed – and not a minute too soon, as we’re all feeling the COVID-19 pinch.

Well, in theory yes. But in practice, no.

Let’s have a look at how Malta gets its electricity. Millions of years ago, animals and plants died and their remains seeped deeper under the Earth’s crust. With the high temperatures down there and a bit of chemistry, this organic matter became gas.

Fast forward to today. The industrial company Shell (we see their logo at petrol stations everywhere) digs up this gas and sells it.

Socar, an Azerbaijani state-owned company, buys around €100 million of this gas from Shell and sells it to Malta. Well, actually, it sells it to Electrogas, the privately-owned power station, whose director was Yurgen Fenech, the man now accused of being one of the masterminds of Daphne’s assassination.

Socar charges Electrogas around €140 million and keeps €40 million for the inconvenience, as you do. Electrogas sells that gas to Enemalta at the same price. And Enemalta converts the liquid back into gas and pumps it into turbines from where then it reaches our homes, offices and factories.

The Maltese government under Joseph Muscat signed a 10-year supply contract with Socar. For the first five years of the 10-year contract, Malta has committed to a fixed price of €9.40 per unit of gas – twice the open market rate which stood at around €5 per unit. Which means that the last two years our bills could have been cut down by half. So why this fixed price?

Well, here’s two reasons. Firstly, Electrogas happens to be, err, part owned by Socar itself. And secondly, 30 per cent of our Enemalta was sold off to a Chinese state-owned company, Shanghai Electric. The person who made this deal, Cheng Chen, was surprise, surprise, a friend of Joseph Muscat’s right-hand men, Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri. They were such good friends, in fact, that they each bought a secret company in Panama at the same time. And Mizzi and Schembri were going to receive an illicit €5,000 a day in their secret little companies from Yorgen Fenech, who in turn was fed the money from Azerbaijan.

A nice little circle of comradery, isn’t it?

So here we are today. With our economy under the attack of the coronavirus and with many on the verge of being made redundant or having their salaries shaved. And yet we still have to pay excessive utility bills.

By way of example, if ARMS sent me a bill for €160, really and truly it should have been a bill of €80. Now, with the drop in natural gas prices, it should probably not come to more than €40. Which means I’ll be paying €120 to fund corruption.

Edward Scicluna, our finance minister, an economics professor to boot, is happy for the Maltese taxpayer to keep fattening the pockets of his former colleagues, while Malta burns. He must be either heartless, myopic or a puppet.

He blames the fact that there’s nothing he can do because, ħeqq, Enemalta belongs to the Chinese. Here’s a tip Prof. Scicluna: cancel the agreement with Electrogas, take them to court if need be.

We should not have to worry about keeping the heater on to warm up a baby’s room. Our electricity bills should be slashed now – and not as a mercy measure for COVID-19 but because that’s our money and it’s our damned right!