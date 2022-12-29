Historic papers about the slave trade in Malta are among a cache of documents that have been restored thanks to a €10,000 donation.

The deeds date back to the 16th century and also contain information about the sale and exportation of cumin and the leasing of property.

They are among 141 deeds related to the notary Placido Abela, who was active between 1557 and 1586.

The Notarial Archives Foundation described them as "outstanding primary source material" for the first years of rule of the Order of St John over the Maltese islands.

Slavery was rife in Malta during the time of the Order, with slavery only abolished under the French in the 1790s.

The documents are linked to key historical figures such as Grand Master Jean Parisot de Valette (r.1557-1568) and the Knights Mathurin Romegas and Guglielmo Couppier.

The documents, which now form part of the National Archives of Malta were unearthed during a sorting exercise by the Notarial Archives of Malta in St Christopher Street, Valletta.

One of the deeds before conservation. Photo: NAF

They were conserved through a donation from GasanMamo Insurance, under the “Adopt a Notary” scheme set up by the NAF. The scheme seeks to raise awareness about and preserve the collection forming the Notarial Archives.

The conservation treatment included surface cleaning, paper repairs, ink consolidation, and flattening of the documents.

They were left as loose folios and were individually placed in Melinex sleeves. The folders were then inserted in archival clamshell boxes for protection, labeled and sorted in chronological order.

The conservation was entrusted to book and paper conservator Gislene Nunes, under the supervision of Theresa Zammit Lupi, conservation consultant at the NAF.

NAF president Joan Abela said that through GasanMamo’s contributions, all manuscripts and loose documents identified in connection with the notary have been preserved.