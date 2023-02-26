Although slavery has been abolished and is now technically illegal in every country in the world, there still are millions of people trapped in some form of slavery.

Today’s slavery is of course different to ancient slavery where thousands of slaves were whipped to death to build the pyramids in Egypt and the Great Wall of China. It is also different to the transatlantic slave trade following the discovery of America, where African slaves were captured and forced to work in the new world.

There are however a few things which remained the same. In modern slavery, victims are still held in some form of servitude where their labour is often performed because they have no choice.

The main culprits of modern-day slavery in the western world are unbridled capitalism and libertarianism where certain businesses are free to exploit individuals for personal profit and commercial gain.

Millions of people from developing countries are brought to developed countries to work in jobs that locals have no intention of taking up. Construction workers, garbage collectors, couriers and catering jobs are the most common occupations that locals are not interested in. This has become evident in all EU countries, especially in Mediterranean ones.

While I am in no way declaring that every individual who works in these jobs is being exploited, there are many cases where workers are paid less than a minimum wage and where they work in dangerous conditions. There were even cases where migrants’ passports are taken away before they pay off the debt incurred to arrive at their destination.

Colonialism may long be over but it has now been replaced by powerful private companies and consortiums that are indirectly exploiting hundreds of thousands of workers from poor developing countries.

An example of this exploitation has to do with cobalt mining in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Cobalt is in high demand because it is a main component for the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries which are needed for modern consumer electronics.

Therefore, the rising demand for smartphones, laptops and other digital gadgets has caused the price of cobalt to soar in recent years.

Evidence of widespread human rights violations and modern-day slavery in the cobalt mines of the DRC, where over two-thirds of the world’s cobalt originates, has recently been uncovered and released. Disturbing photos and videos show workers, including seven-year-old children, labouring for long hours underground in poorly ventilated mines, with no access to basic health and safety equipment.

These workers are paid only $2 per day and, due to prolonged exposure to cobalt dust and other toxic chemicals, they later suffer from respiratory illnesses. Mined cobalt is then frequently sold to middlemen who resell it to large electronics manufacturers.

Other forms of slavery are also on the rise. Since the rise of the internet, the trafficking of women for sexual exploitation has greatly increased, leading to global sexual slavery. A simple ‘escort services’ google search will bring up thousands of results. Even in Malta it is very easy to find pages where one can contact these women for such services.

While I believe that there are several women who advertise sexual services out of their own free will, I am certain that many other women are pimped and trafficked. In other words, they are exploited against their will and have become the property of sex trafficking rings.

While there are several institutions in the developed world that were founded to combat slavery and human trafficking, I feel that not enough is being done to tackle this problem.

Besides UN institutions and NGOs, governments have a greater responsibility and the moral duty to work together in breaking this vicious cycle.

It is hypocritical of certain developed countries to sing their own praises about being paladins of democracy and human rights when modern forms of slavery exist in their societies.

Christopher Camilleri is a civil servant and IT consultant.