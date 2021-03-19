UEFA is investigating after Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara alleged he was racially abused during his side’s Europa League defeat by Slavia Prague.
Steven Gerrard’s nine-man Scottish champions crashed out at the last-16 stage after a 2-0 defeat at Ibrox on Thursday but the match was overshadowed by the incident that erupted just minutes before the end.
Kamara and his team-mates reacted with fury as they claimed Czech defender Ondrej Kudela had whispered a discriminatory slur into the midfielder’s ear while cupping his hand.
