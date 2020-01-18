TARXIEN RAINBOWS 0

HIBERNIANS 4

Iriberri 2, 16

Grech 41

Degabriele 75

Imanol Iriberri scored twice as Hibernians made light work of arch-rivals Tarxien Rainbows with the Paolites cruising to victory in the derby to move just a point behind Floriana in the standings.

Hibs stormed out of the blocks against a startled Rainbows side who found themselves behind after just one minute 29 seconds through a goal by Iriberri.

Not to be outdone, Jurgen Degabriele who put in a good display alongside the Spaniard in attack, created his strike partner’s second and netted his side’s fourth goal. In between, Jake Grech profited from a slip by Destin Mambouana to make it 3-0.

Iriberri’s goal set the tone of things to come at the National Stadium with Grech slipping a pass for the Argentine striker who slipped the ball under the body of the onrushing Rudy Briffa.

Moments later, good work by Bjorn Kristensen, returning to the starting formation after serving a one-match ban, released Degabriele who took advantage of the space he was afforded, running into the area but the onrushing Briffa parried his effort.

However, it was not long before Tarxien were two down.

Degabriele skilfully evaded Gary Camilleri before finding Iriberri who raced to the Rainbows’ far post and diverted the ball high into the net.

Tarxien tried to respond with a Thomas Veronese shot but his effort was pushed over the bar by keeper Marko Jovicic.

Hibernians then flexed their muscles once again to further increase their advantage

In fact, Tarxien’s dreadful start to the match continued when Destin Mambouana miscontrolled a ball then slipped inside his own half, allowing Grech to run unopposed towards the box before coolly slotting the ball past Briffa.

Tarxien made more of a fight of it after the break, albeit against a side who had eased up to a large degree.

Yet Hibs continued to create openings. On 65 minutes, Iriberri should have extended his tally but hit the side-netting after Grech’s lofted cross from the right was headed on by Ferdinando Apap towards the Argentine striker.

But that was just a temporary reprieve for the Rainbows as soon after nine minutes later Degabriele made it 4-0 for Hibernians.

The nippy striker pounced to divert substitute Myles Beerman’s cross past Briffa from close range. Mambouana tried to cover the onrushing goalkeeper and cleared the ball but the it had already crossed the line and referee Ishamel Barbara awarded the goal.