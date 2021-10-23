Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City stormed into second place in the Premier League with a 4-1 dismantling of Brighton at the Amex on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s men had the points sealed by half-time as Ilkay Gundogan tapped into an empty net on 13 minutes before Foden finished off two fine team moves.

Alexis Mc Allister’s penalty pulled a goal back for Brighton, before Riyad Mahrez put the seal on a slick City display.

Brighton remain in fourth after an impressive start to the season, but were given a lesson by the champions as they closed the gap on league leaders Chelsea back to two points.

