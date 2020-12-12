Sliema and St Julian’s residents rallied in opposition to tall buildings and commercial developments in the two towns on Saturday, which they say is eroding their quality of life.

Dozens gathered on the Sliema promenade to take part in the demonstration, holding up placards while remaining socially distanced from one another, in respect of public health rules.

Photo: Jessica Arena

Signs they held urged people to "stand up and be counted" and expressed frustration at construction disturbances, stating "iż-żejjed kollu żejjed" (enough is enough).

The protest was organised by NGOs Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar and Moviment Graffiti and endorsed by both the Sliema and St Julian’s local councils.

Residents and NGOs say building sites, hotels, bars and tall buildings are taking over Sliema and St Julian's, blocking air and light and adding traffic noise and air pollution.

The protest comes on the back of a proposal to turn a block of residential units into a 13-storey hotel in Milner Street, Sliema.

Milner Street runs perpendicular to Tower Road, behind the Preluna hotel, coming to a stop a short distance away from the Sliema Point Battery (Il-Fortizza).

Despite the flurry of commercial activity closer to the seafront, the street is mostly comprised of residential dwellings, and the proposed hotel would further contribute to the ill-effects of commercial activities on residents, NGOs have argued.

Additionally, NGOs say that the development raises serious concerns due to its lack of compliance with a number of planning policies.

“We are here to raise quality of life issues because construction continues to creep into our localities at the detriment of our health and livelihoods,” FAA coordinator Astrid Vella said.

She added that these issues were not only specific localities but were slowly becoming more prevalent all over Malta, with more localities risking losing their public spaces.

"If we don’t act now we’re going to see this happening in more and more places," Vella said.

The demonstration is ongoing