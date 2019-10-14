The Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Sliema finally has a new permanent priest following a six-year wait, and this is already being felt by the growing congregation.

Fr Clement Upton was officially licensed to lead the congregation of the Holy Trinity Church during a ceremony on Wednesday evening.

“The occasion was very special to us as Fr Clement is the first priest solely appointed for Holy Trinity since the departure of Fr Jeff Williams, who left in early 2013. It is wonderful for this flock to have our own shepherd again,” said Ursula Smith, the church warden.

During these years, she explained, the community had a series of locum priests.

“When you have a permanent priest, rather than a series of locums, it means you can undertake both spiritual and practical long-term projects, which is better for the church and the people,” she said.

Fr Clement Upton is the new permanent priest at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Sliema. Photo: Torbjørn Schei

Ms Smith added that the church was already seeing more people come forward as the word spread about Fr Clement. The number of people attending Sunday Mass was increasing and would soon return to the 80-strong congregation it once knew. She said the church was attracting a more international crowd.

“People who would otherwise have nothing to do with each other are coming together for a common purpose,” Ms Smith said.

The Chaplaincy of Holy Trinity is an independent Chaplaincy within the archdeaconry of Italy and Malta which in turn is within the Diocese in Europe.

The Church was consecrated in 1867 and is built in the early English Style.

Fr Clement became a priest in 1991 and served in the United Kingdom and Europe.

“He brings with him a wealth of skills and talents with which to lead us in building a stronger church and asset to the community,” Ms Smith said.