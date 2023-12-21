A team of 23 swimmers from the Sliema Aquatic Sports Club have earned third place at the Dresden Christollen Schwimfest 2023 in Germany last weekend, placing them ahead of 45 other clubs from Germany, Ukraine, Czech Republic and Poland amongst others.

Flanked by Sliema’s head swimming coach Cikka Paolella and Jeffrey Galea, swimmers gave their all to secure a prominent place for the Sliema swimming club – clocking several personal bests throughout the weekend.

Paolella said this was a long weekend of racing producing very satisfying results after the first training cycle.

“All swimmers gave their hundred percent over the three days which was reflected in the standings. Hoping to continue with this momentum throughout the season,” said Paolella.

