With sports activities suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Sliema Aquatics Sports Club took some time to thank healthcare workers on the frontline.
The club's athletes, coaches and juniors thanking healthcare workers for their courage and determination and sending words of encouragement for the difficult times ahead.
In the video uploaded to the club's Facebook page, they also urged people to follow authorities' advice to stay home as a way of helping those same workers.
