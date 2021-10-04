Sliema ASC have added Montenegrin Zoran Maslovar to their coaching staff as the Blues look to build a stronger challenge for honours in the upcoming seasons.

Maslovar is not a new face in Maltese waterpolo as this season the Montenegrin steered Valletta WPSC to the Premier Division while in 2016 he had steered Neptunes to the league title.

“Sliema ASC are delighted to announce the addition of Zoran Maslovar to their coaching staff,” the Blues said in a statement.

