Sliema ASC have appointed Dejan Savic as their new head coach, the waterpolo club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Savic will replace Spanish coach Beto Fernandez and will take charge of the team with immediate effect.

Fernandez was forced to relinquish his job last week due to personal reasons and the club had announced that he would return back to Spain for an extended period of leave.

“Sliema ASC are delighted to announce that Dejan Savic has been appointed as the club's Head Coach with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.

“Dejan Savic needs no introduction, being arguably one of the finest waterpolo coaches in the world at the moment.

