Sliema ASC BMIT Technologies swimmers have claimed the National Championship for a third successive year.

This was the first time in the history of the club to retain the title for three consecutive years.

With some fine performances from swimmers of all age groups, the Sliema swimmers won 108 medals including 50 gold, 25 silver and 33 bronze with many personal bests recorded along the way.

Some also established new national and age group records during the championship.

Dylan Cachia broke the 1,500m Freestyle and the 200 Backstroke national record, Thomas Wearing set a new national benchmark in the 100m backstroke twice, first in the 100m final and after that in the relay, while in the younger age groups Ella Fenech Attard broke the national age group record of the 400m freestyle.

