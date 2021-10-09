Sliema under 15 ended the season in style after winning a hard-fought battle against rivals Neptunes 13-8.

This was the tenth consecutive victory for Sliema who went through the championship unbeaten to win the league title .

Sliema won the first session 3-2, repeating the score in the second session to open a two-goal cushion lead at the interval .

Sliema were the better team in the third session winning is 3-1 for a 9-5 scoreline.

In the last quarter, Sliema kept a comfortable lead till the very end to secure victory.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta