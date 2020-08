Barely four days after their 9-8 defeat at the hands of San Ġiljan, Sliema bounced back to defeat Sirens in a low-scoring contest that finished 5-3.

In yesterday’s clash between Sliema and Sirens nothing but a win was sufficient for Sergio Afric’s team in order to redeem themselves after losing against San Ġiljan.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta