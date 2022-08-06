Sliema ASC ended a nine-year wait to secure the Under 17 summer league championship.

The team, which is mostly made of youngsters who will still be in the same category next year, managed to surprise everyone with a series of great performances.

The Blues managed to win three of the last four matches, with the other game ending in a draw, to secure the title.

Most of the players forming part of the team are playing with Ta Xbiex in the senior championship this year where they managed to win six First Division games to place third and advance to the play-offs.

The Sliema youngsters beat San Ġiljan both home and away with convincing scores, then had the better of Neptunes at the Balluta Bay club pitch with a two-goal difference before finally taking an important draw against Neptunes at the Sliema pitch which gave them the league title.

