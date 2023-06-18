The Sliema Aquatics Sports club are in mourning after on Sunday it was announced that former waterpolo club coach Beto Fernandez suddenly passed away.

Fernandez stepped down from his post as coach of Sliema ASC in April due to personal reasons and the club had announced that Fernandez was due to return to his country Spain for an extended period of leave.

“It is with great sadness that the Club has to announce the passing away of our beloved Beto Fernandez. The qualities of the man and the coach need no introduction. Beto was one of a kind. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, who we ask you to respect in such a difficult time,” Sliema ASC said in a statement on Sunday.

