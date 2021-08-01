Sliema ASC that they have appointed Alberto Fernadez Abellan as their new head coach.

The Spanish coach replaces veteran Sergio Afric who was dismissed on Saturday night following the team’s victory over Valletta.

“Sliema ASC are delighted to announce the appointment of Alberto Fernández Abellán, also knows as “Beto”, as Head Coach of the First Team, with immediate effect,” Sliema ASC announced in a statement.

