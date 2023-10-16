Jerome Gabarretta has announced his retirement as a waterpolo player after a long distinguished career.

The Sliema ASC player has been a key figure for Sliema Aquatic Sports Club in the last few years and was also a regular member of the Malta waterpolo national team, featuring for the team in four European Championship finals.

“I have decided to close a long and important chapter of my life, retiring from waterpolo – a sport to which I’ve dedicated so much to and that has given me so much in return,” Gabarretta wrote on his social media.

“Waterpolo and Sliema have been so much more than just a sport and a club. They have given me lifelong friends, cherished childhood memories, role models, mentors and team-mates who I consider brothers.

