Sliema Aquatic Sports Club have announced the signing of Serbian forward Andrija Prlainovic for the 2023 waterpolo National Championship.

The Blues are looking to build a competitive squad for next season as they look to go one step better than this summer when they were beaten by San Ġiljan in the Premier Division Championship Play-off final.

“Sliema ASC are delighted to announce the signing of Serbian star forward, Andrija Prlainovic for summer 2023,” the club said in a statement.

“One of the most decorated players in the game, Andrija formed an integral part of the 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 Serbian Olympic teams, winning two gold and two bronze medals in the process.

