Sliema Aquatic Sports Club won the 2023 BOV women’s waterpolo Knock Out competition after they beat Sirens 7-6 in the final at the National Pool on Sunday.

It was a stunning result for the Blues who weathered the early storm from Sirens and gradually managed to stay in the match before finally landing the killer blow to secure the title.

Louise Cachia, author of three goals, struck the winner for the team coached by Edward Aquilina, to pull away in the last session and finally get their hands on the trophy.

Cachia, Yara Bonett and Francesca Paolella managed to lift their side in crucial moments in the middle sessions after Sirens were faster out of the blocks winning the first session 3-1.

