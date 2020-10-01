Sliema ASC’s women’s team were crowned as champions of the 2020 BOV National League this week.

The Blues team, captained by Francesca Paolella, suffered only one defeat throughout the season to archrivals Exiles in their first direct encounter of the season.

But Sliema kept their poise and hit back in style and completed two dominant victories over the three-time Malta champions Exiles to open a three-point lead at the top.

From then on, Sliema never looked back as they managed to administer their advantage comfortably until the end of the season to secure the title crown.

Charles Azzopardi, Executive PR and Marketing at Bank of Valletta presented the trophy and medals to the newly crowned champions.