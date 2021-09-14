Three young players from Sliema Aquatic Sports Club, Benji Cachia, Liam Galea, and Jamie Gambin, are set to spend the waterpolo winter season in foreign leagues after agreeing on moves to Spain and Italy respectively, the club announced.

Cachia, Galea and Gambin are seen as some of the brightest prospects for the Blues, and no doubt the opportunity to play in foreign leagues will be a great chance to continue to nurture their talents.

Cachia and Galea have reached an agreement to join Spanish club CN Poble Nou, who play in the Spanish RFEN First Division.

