Sliema ASC are stepping up their efforts to nurture the talents of their young players with a strong coaching staff and letting some of their best youth to experience the life of a professional career in a foreign league in the coming months.

Four Sliema ASC young players are set for an experience abroad that will certainly help their waterpolo education.

Jayden Cutajar, one of the most talented players at the club and may be even on the island, is set for short experience at one of the biggest clubs in waterpolo as he will join Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade for a one-week training spell.

In Belgrade, Cutajar will have the chance to train with the club’s juniors side as well as the ‘B’ team.

