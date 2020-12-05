Sliema Wanderers had to battle hard to beat Żejtun and move two points clear in the title race.

The former Sliema midfielder Orosco Anonam, now coach of Żejtun, rung the changes – making no fewer than six alterations to his line-up following his team’s toothless display against Ħamrun Spartans.

The Blues made only a change to the side that beat Lija Athletic 4-1 with former Arsenal midfielder Denilson making his full debut.

Sliema made a perfect start when Riki Kakinuma crossed for Juri Cisotti to head home at the far post.

However, on 25 minutes the Corinthians were level when Marcelo Muniz rose highest to head a loose ball into the box, the veteran Adrian Carabott latched onto it, and charged towards Jake Galea’s goal before slipping the ball past the Sliema goalkeeper.

