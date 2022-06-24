After conceding their first league defeat at the hands of San Ġiljan, Sliema picked expected spoils at the expense of Birżebbuġa in the first series of crossovers.

Likewise, in the other crossover match, there was nothing Exiles could do against leaders Neptunes whose powerful shooting sent Matthew Castillo’s net bulging with regularity.

Sliema will hope this will be a victory which would hopefully open the way for a long winning streak for the Blues whose pride was vented last Wednesday when San Ġiljan punctured their invincible aura.

Sliema’s seven-goal barrage in the opening session dismantled Birżebbuġa who found no answer to Zach Mizzi’s scoring instincts.

At 10-1 it was game over by the long interval.

