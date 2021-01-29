SANTA LUCIA 0

SLIEMA WANDERERS 1

Satariano 85

Santa Lucia

M. Montfort-6, T. Tabone Desira-5, A. Prates-6.5, K. Correia-6.5, A. Magri Overand-5.5 (62 M. Camilleri), Alan da Silva Souza-5.5, K. Ante Rosero-6, V. Filho-7, J. Zerafa-6, A. Caseres-5, R. Tachikawa-6.

Sliema Wanderers

J. Galea-7, A. Satarino-6.5, K. Shaw-5.5, A. Milesi-5.5, J. Mintoff-, Gilmar-6, J. Cisotti-5, E. Agius-6, G. Aquilina-5 (82 M. Sansone ), JP. Farrugia (23 M. Beerman-6), D. Vukovic-5.5

Referee: Matthew Degabriele.

Yellow cards: Shaw, Tachikawa, Agius, Vukovic, Satariano, Zerafa, Prates, Filho.

Red card: Mintoff (S) 79.

BOV player of the match: Victor Luiz Filho (Santa Lucia).

Sliema put their off-field turmoil to one side to see off Santa Lucia and end their three-game losing streak.

It was just reward for Sliema on the back of a spirited and ambitious approach that belied their stricken position off the field.

For Santa Lucia, however, it was a devastating defeat which ended their unbeaten run of seven matches. Yet judging by this display on the pitch, the Saints were quite unlucky to leave the Centenary Stadium empty-handed.

It is clear the Sliema players – who have regularly had to wait for their wages – will continue to fight as hard as possible.

