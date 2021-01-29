SANTA LUCIA 0
SLIEMA WANDERERS 1
Satariano 85
Santa Lucia
M. Montfort-6, T. Tabone Desira-5, A. Prates-6.5, K. Correia-6.5, A. Magri Overand-5.5 (62 M. Camilleri), Alan da Silva Souza-5.5, K. Ante Rosero-6, V. Filho-7, J. Zerafa-6, A. Caseres-5, R. Tachikawa-6.
Sliema Wanderers
J. Galea-7, A. Satarino-6.5, K. Shaw-5.5, A. Milesi-5.5, J. Mintoff-, Gilmar-6, J. Cisotti-5, E. Agius-6, G. Aquilina-5 (82 M. Sansone ), JP. Farrugia (23 M. Beerman-6), D. Vukovic-5.5
Referee: Matthew Degabriele.
Yellow cards: Shaw, Tachikawa, Agius, Vukovic, Satariano, Zerafa, Prates, Filho.
Red card: Mintoff (S) 79.
BOV player of the match: Victor Luiz Filho (Santa Lucia).
Sliema put their off-field turmoil to one side to see off Santa Lucia and end their three-game losing streak.
It was just reward for Sliema on the back of a spirited and ambitious approach that belied their stricken position off the field.
For Santa Lucia, however, it was a devastating defeat which ended their unbeaten run of seven matches. Yet judging by this display on the pitch, the Saints were quite unlucky to leave the Centenary Stadium empty-handed.
It is clear the Sliema players – who have regularly had to wait for their wages – will continue to fight as hard as possible.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us