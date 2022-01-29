SAN ĠILJAN 10

SLIEMA 12

(3-5, 3-2, 2-3, 2-2)

Sliema shed off the psychological inhibitions of the past to beat San Giljan and land the Enemed Cup.

It was a heart-throbbing contest that had the crowd biting their nails throughout the four sessions.

Sliema were surely the strongest outfit in the pool yesterday and their clear edge was their sound defensive platform which was complemented by their attack. Their latest acquisition Dino Zammit has complemented their already extensive array of potential scorers, finally assembling a winning squad.

Although San Ġiljan were first off the mark with the returning Ben Plumpton, Sliema managed to overturn the result with four consecutive goals to take a 4-1 lead.

The Saints pulled a goal back through Nikolai Zammit. But the Sliema side restored their three-goal advantage through Liam Galea.

