SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

BIRKIRKARA 0

SLIEMA WANDERERS

R. Al Tumi-6.5; J. Morales-6, R. Schiavi-6, G. Aquilina-6, J. Mintoff-6 (80 O. Elouni), M. Scerri-6, D. Holla-5 (73 I. Gui), M. Piciollo-6, O. Bethancourt-6, J. Goncalves-5 (74 J. Farrugia), M. Davis-6 (80 J. Engerer).

BIRKIRKARA

A.Sylla-6; Y. Yankam-6 (81 P. Mbong), L. Montebello-6, C. Bonanni-6, K. Zammit-6, F. Falcone- (72 J. Valletta), R. Scicluna-6, O. Carniello-6, L. Aguirre-6, Jeferson-6 (72 K. Bevis), D.Venancio-6.5.

Referee Emanuel Grech.

Yellow cards Juan Morales, Aquilina, Scerri, Scicluna, Goncalves, Bethancourt, Elouni.

BOV Player of the Match Rashed Al Tumi (Sliema Wanderers).

Sliema Wanderers and Birkirkara cancelled each other in a drab stalemate at the National Stadium.

An encounter which did not produce a lot of goalscoring opportunities, with Birkirkara having more chances thanks to their shooting options whereas Sliema Wanderers opted for a prudent approach.

The Stripes remain third on 35 points while on the other hand Sliema remain anchored at the bottom.

With 11 points away from safety and six games left for the end of the season, Sliema’s chances of avoiding relegation have diminished a lot.

For this game, Sliema handed a debut to goalkeeper Rashed Al Tumi who joined the club from Nocerina during the winter transfer window and the Maltese goalkeeper produced a man-of-the-match performance to help his team gain a point.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta