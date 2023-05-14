Sliema residents strolling along Bisazza Street were surprised to find a monument dedicated to three Maltese actors partially destroyed on Sunday morning.

But although it seemed that the monument was vandalised, mayor John Pillow said this weekend’s strong winds were the likelier culprit for partially destroying the unsound structure.

“Just to make it clear this was not a case of vandalism,” Pillow commented on a residents' Facebook page after one member posted a picture of the monument’s current state.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Sliema mayor told Times of Malta that the monument's somewhat frail structure had always been a persistent issue.

A condition survey of the monument shows that it has suffered damage repeatedly over the years.

“The monument requires extensive consolidation and restoration,” a report had said.

“The fragile composition of the manufacturing material needs to be considered ... “a decision must be taken if the sculpture should be revived as an ’interactive sculpture’ or not,” the report said.

The monument, built in 2011, features the late popular actors Gemma Portelli, Charles Clews, and Victor Apap in conversation while enjoying a cup of tea or coffee.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A vacant fourth chair makes the sculpture an interactive one as it is intended for members of the public to sit and become part of the sculpture.

But the Sliema council plans to rebuild the monument and include another figure in the fourth chair, the late actor Lino Grech, a Sliema native. On the condition survey’s recommendations, it also plans to build railings around the monument making it inaccessible. to the public.

The council is set to receive funding from the central government.