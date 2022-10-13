In 1925 the Malta Football Association (MFA) negotiated a deal with the importers of the famous Johnnie Walker Whiskey to sponsor the League Championship.

Apart from providing financial backing, the company donated a cup to be held by the champions for one year. The famous Johnnie Walker Cup was born and it became an integral part of the league campaign well into the 1980’s.

The 1925-26 League Championship was kicked off on November 15, 1925 with the game between Sliema Wanderers and Msida Rovers.

Sliema overwhelmed Msida with a 9-0 victory which left absolutely no question about the strength or otherwise of the two teams. George Rule, Archie Caunter, Calleja, Scerri, Bertie Busuttil and Pisani all helped themselves to a goal, while Teddy Holland helped himself to the others.

In those days, the Blues had perhaps the best forward line in their history. In their next game they beat Sliema Rangers 5-0 and then went on to beat St George’s with the same score. The Wanderers’ next victims were Valletta United who were beaten 3-1.

