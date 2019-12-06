There is magic in the air. Fairy lights twinkle, the air is perfumed with treats and warm goodies, and Father Christmas is in attendance with a bellyful of laughter.

It's all happening at the Sliema Christmas Market in Bisazza Street, which will be open from Friday till Sunday, December 8.

The Sliema Christmas Market features a wide range of stalls selling seasonal gifts and decorations, local produce, homemade goodies, crafts, jewellery, last-minutes gifts, seasonal food, mulled wine, drinks and much more.

All outlets in Bisazza Street are also be open for a truly wonderful shopping experience.

Entrance is free. Visitors are being encouraged to leave a gift under the giant Christmas tree in Bisazza Street. These gifts will then be donated to charity.

For more information visit the Sliema Christmas Market page on Facebook.