Jean Paul Farrugia grabbed a brace to earn Sliema Wanderers a 3-1 comeback victory over Hibernians in their season opener.

Andrea Pisanu, on his first full season as a Premier League coach, deployed a fast-paced and high-pressing Sliema side that frustrated Hibernians for long periods as the Paolites were struggling to create goalscoring chances.

