Sliema Wanderers have completed two major transfer coups after reaching an agreement to sign Brazilian attacking midfielder Gilmar and Spanish midfielder Carlos Calvo.

The Blues are desperate to revive their fortunes in this season’s BOV Premier League as they are currently second from bottom on 14 points, level with Sta Lucia.

The Wanderers have already bolstered their squad with the signing of Brazilian full back Arthur Oyama and striker Federico Vasilchyuk.

But no doubt, the arrival of Gilmar will surely excite the Sliema Wanderers fans after he built his reputation as one of the best attacking midfielders to have graced the BOV Premier League in recent years.

In fact, Gilmar enjoyed a golden spell in Maltese football which reached its peak in season 2016-17 when he helped Hibernians to be crowned as champions.

Gilmar was recently released by Al Hamriyah, of the UAE, and made his intention clear of returning to Maltese football.

Floriana were the first club in talks with the player but no agreement was reached.

Sliema quicly spoke to the player and an agreement as reached on Thursday evening.

Gilmar is expected to arrive in Malta on Friday to put pen to paper to a deal until the end of the season.

Gilmar will not be Sliema’s only big signing as the Blues have also secured the services of Spanish midfielder Carlos Calvo.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a distinguished career which saw him join clubs of the calibre of Valladolid and Udinese among others.

Calvo has also signed a three-month deal with an option of extending his stay if he impresses during his stay at Sliema.

Sliema are hopeful of having Gilmar and Carlos Calvo available for Saturday’s derby against Gżira United.