The Sliema Philharmonic Society, together with the Franciscan

Friars and the Feast Commission of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Sanctuary in Sliema, is today presenting a Christmas vocal and musical concert.

Taking part will be the Sliema Band, conducted by bandmaster Lesley Tabone, the vocal choir EnKor, young singer Shaznay Mangion and euphonium soloist Edward Mizzi. They will perform various popular Christmas songs.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Sliema local council.

The concert is being held at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Sliema, today at 7pm. Entrance is free.