Junk mail can no longer be left on doorsteps or common areas of apartment blocks in Sliema, the town’s local council has decreed.

The bye-law, which was introduced in February but announced on Friday, also specifies that people delivering unsolicited mail must respect any sign or sticker stating that such mail must not be left in the letterbox.

Sliema local council first announced its intention to crack down on junk mail in 2019.

“Mail being thrown around on the street and spilling over from vacant properties is not helping efforts to keep Sliema tidy,” mayor Anthony Chircop had said at the time.

The council by-law is one of three introduced by Sliema’s local council with the intention of tidying up the town.

A second bye-law that will come into force on June 7 will make all catering establishments responsible for cleaning up waste left by customers seated in their outdoor areas, and make it mandatory for establishments to provide ashtrays for patrons sitting outside.

A third bye-law will require booths selling cruises and sea tours to be placed at least 50 metres apart. The booths, which are located on the Sliema promenade, will have to be kept in a good state and no further promotional material will be allowed around them.

Advertising for cruises will be limited to booths, the council said.

This by-law comes into force on June 11 and will also give the council the discretion to decide where these booths can be placed.

All three bye-laws were proposed by Sliema councillor Paul Radmilli and approved local government minister Jose Herrera. Anyone caught not respecting the new rules will be liable to fined by community officers, colloquially known as wardens.

“The success of these bye-laws depends on the collaboration of all entities in our locality. We believe that coming in line with these bye-laws should be a voluntary act of civic duty as it is in everyone’s interest to keep a balance between commercial interests and the use of public areas by residents and visitors,” Radmilli said.

Mayor Chircop said the council had moved ahead with the bye-laws after a 2017 cabinet memo concerning booth placement had gone nowhere.

Chircop said the council had plans to introduce further restrictions to clean up the town.

“Council has proposed another three bye-laws which are still to be approved, on advertising vehicles permanently parked in Sliema, commercial activities in public areas and a third one on untied garbage bags,” he said.

The Council thanked lawyers in the legal office of the Local Government Division for their guidance in drafting the bye-laws.