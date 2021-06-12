The Sliema local council has called for better enforcement on 'low-powered vehicles and bicycles' along the town's promenades.

The council said it had been receiving multiple complaints about people cycling or using pedelecs on promenades and pavements, which is prohibited for all but young children under the town's by-laws.

Under national laws, electric scooters are allowed on pavements and footpaths but limited to 10 kilometres per hour.

"We continue to insist that these regulations are respected and that proper enforcement is carried out so that the Promenade and pavements are used for their appropriate use, and to negate any dangers due to the illegal use of such vehicles," the Sliema council said.

"There have been a number of avoidable incidents and the Council has continued to request appropriate action to evade such happenings. We are conscious that the police, LESA and Transport Malta are taking the necessary action and are handing out citations, however the Council insists that any means necessary are taken so that the Promenade is solely used by persons and not for the use of such vehicles."