An encounter which seemed to be going the way of Sirens had a sudden volte face after the change of ends as Sliema delved deep into their fighting qualities to wipe out an adverse 5-2 scoreline to deny the St Paul’s Bay side.

Still, Sasko Popovski’s men still end the weekend on top of the standings, one clear of Neptunes and three ahead of Sliema.

Sirens made their intentions clear in the opening session after establishing a 5-2 platform with Valentino Gallo scoring a hat-trick by the change of ends.

Gavril Subotic’s shot deceived Nicky Grixti soon after the start of the third session. This was followed up by another Sliema conversion, this time from Jacob Sciberras as the Blues began to crawl their way back into contention with some determined play.

Sirens were looking slightly subdued despite Grixti’s penalty save on Norbert Hoznyansky. Liam Galea restored equilibrium with a sublime lob before Christian Prescuitti was excluded with substitution for unwarranted remarks.

John Brownrigg put Sirens 6-5 ahead at the start of the fourth quarter but Mark Meli’s well-taken goal levelled the score immediately.

Sirens’ tactical flexibility was to be commended. Isaiah Riolo picked his spot on the right flank to restore his team’s two-goal advantage but that was nullified by Jacob Sciberras and Hoznyansky to pull their chestnuts out of the fire.

Earlier, San Ġiljan put behind them their recent troubles when they eased pastExiles.

This result put the Saints back to winning groove after four consecutive defeats in all competitions but it can hardly be considered a yardstick to gauge their progress given that Exiles were without injured first-choice goalkeeper Matthew Castillo and are rooted at the bottom of the table.

Not unexpectedly the contest fizzled out early on with Marko Orlovic’s troops in complete command.

The Saints’ rediscovered touch, albeit against opponents who threw away the towel early in the match, will definitely go some way towards bolstering their spirits in their bid to reach the play-off final.

San Ġiljan took a 5-1 lead in the opening quarter and an identicial scoreline in the second session had the Saints extended their advantage to 10-2 before the change of ends.

The Saints may have lifted their foot off the pedal in the last two sessions but in the end Exiles only succeeded in making the score look more respectable.

In the lower division, Valletta Videoslots were forced to work harder than expected to shrug off a fighting Otters team.

In the end, the Citizens had to thank veteran Charlie Zammit for providing five goals which helped his team to victory.

Summaries

VALLETTA VIDEOSLOTS 18

OTTERS NIVEA 15

(2-2, 6-6, 5-4, 5-3)

Valletta: R.Sciortino, J. Spiteri Staines, A. Agius, P. Borg, A. Bianchi, R. Mock 1, D. Paolella, M. Mifsud 1, C. Zammit 5, M. Zammit 1, D. Kholod 6, N. Farrugia, R. Bonnici, S. Misic 4.

Otters: D. Camilleri, C. Spiteri de Barro 2, F. Salamon 4, L. Hyzler 2, E. Meli 1, M. Lanzon, G. Mizzi, J.L. Zahra, B. Lanzon 1, D. Zahra 1, M. Filipovic 4, M. Xerri.

Refs: Ronnie Spiteri, Raffaele Colombo.

SAN ĠILJAN 19

EXILES 14

(5-1, 5-1, 4-4, 5-8)

San Giljan: J. Tanti, B, Grech, A. Galea 2, N. Dobud 5, G. Molina 3, M. Zammit 2, B. Plumpton 4, K. Dowling, T. Said 1, Darren Zammit, P. Fava, Dino Zammit 2, T. Micallef.

Exiles Elia Caters: M. Martin, M. Stellini 2, A. Magri, M. Jelaca 2, T. Sullivan 3, S. Xerri de Caro, M. Fenech 1, K. Griscti, M. Vukicevic 6, A. Cousin, N. Paris, P. Paris, M. Castillo.

Refs: Peter Balzan, Fabio Ricciotti.

SIRENS GREENTUBE 8

SLIEMA FRANK SALT 8

(2-1, 3-1, 0-3, 3-3)

Sirens: N.Grixti, J. Zerafa Gregory, C. Preciutti, P. Privitera, M. Grech, J. Brownrigg 1, I. Riolo 1, V. Gallo 3, J. Napier, E. Aquilina 2, L. Caruana 1, M. Sciberras, G. Galea Curmi.

Sliema: J.Parnis, J. Gabarretta, G. Subotic 1, J. Sciberras 2, M. Meli 1, N. Hoznyansky 2, M. Spiteri Staines 1, L. Galea 1, B. Cachia, J. Gambin, Z. Mizzi, N. Bugelli, M. Vassallo.

Refs: Mario Dalli, Raffaele Colombo.