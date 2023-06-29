A development application which would have entailed the demolition of an existing property and the construction of five one-bedroom units and a two-bedroom duplex penthouse in Triq Santa Margherita, Sliema, has been 'given the cold shoulder' by the Planning Commission.

The Planning Authority said the commission agreed with the Development Planning Directorate’s recommendation that the height and volume of the proposed building would compromise the two/three storey streetscape.

"The commission noted that although the proposed development abuts an old six-storey development, it cannot serve as a precedent to spoil the existing streetscape with the creation of a new blank party wall."

The site of the proposed development is in an Urban Conversation Area (UCA).

Although the applicant agreed to retain the current façade and certain architectural features at ground floor, the proposed height remained an issue of contention, the PA said and the commission voted for the application to be refused.

Triq Santa Margherita and the immediate surroundings still retain some of the finest preserved streetscapes with many residential buildings designed by prominent exponents of Art Nouveau and Deco, the Planning Authroity pointed out.