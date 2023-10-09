The trial of Daniel Muka - the man who allegedly pulled the trigger and killed two men in Sliema - has been postponed after the accused objected to being represented by a state-funded lawyer.

The 28-year-old Albanian man is being charged with the double murder of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski in 2020. Both men were fatally shot inside their Sliema home, in what is believed to have been a four-minute operation involving three men.

His trial was scheduled to start on Monday. But when the stage was all set and the corridors outside Hall 22 were packed with prospective jurors, the judge was informed that the accused was objecting to being assisted by a legal aid lawyer.

RELATED STORIES Sliema double murder: who is suspect Daniel Muka?

Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace informed Mr Justice Aaron Bugeja about Muka's objection.

The court suspended the hearing to decree on the matter.

The jury was not yet empanelled.

Just minutes after midday, the court decreed that it was putting off the case to November 20 by which date Muka is to inform the court whether he had found a personal lawyer.

The actual trial is scheduled for April.