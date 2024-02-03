Sliema ASC goalkeeper Nicky Grixti was voted as the BOV Water Polo Premier Division Player of the Year for 2023, while Francesca Paolella won the same award for the BOV Women’s Division.

Exiles player Kurt Griscti won the award for the First Division while Sliema’s Jayden Cutajar landed the U-17 title.

Andre Aquilina and Benji Lewis, both hailing from Neptunes WPSC, rounded up the junior awards winning the U15 and U13 categories respectively.

The BOV Player of the Year Award goes to the players who obtain the most votes from the panel of judges who submit their votes following each game throughout the season.

This panel is made up of council members eligible to vote on waterpolo matters, one club official who is selected by the clubs, the national team coaches, the first team club coaches, an official from the first team and media members who regularly attend and report matches.

