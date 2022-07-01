After conceding back-to-back defeats, Sliema picked expected spoils at the expense of Sirens

The Blues will hope this will be a victory which would hopefully open the way for a winning groove for the Winter League champions whose pride was vented with consecutive defeats against rivals San Ġiljan and Neptunes.

The Blues were on top throughout against opponents who had neither the know-how nor the power to be competitive.

At 7-2 it was game over by the long interval. The Blues’ five-goal barrage in the third session dismantled Sirens who found no answer to Dino Zammit, John Brownrigg and Zach Mizzi’s scoring instincts.

At this point, it was a matter of how big the Sliema’s victory would be.

For statistical purposes, all of the Sliema team players inserted their names in the scorer’s list, except for their goalkeepers and the youngster Kieyan Borg who had a good game.

