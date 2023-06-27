Sliema and Birżebbuġa were the protagonists yesterday as they put up a sporting battle which in the end went the way of Sliema, 13-11.

In the first session, two five-metre throws by Dmitri Kholod kept Sliema’s head above the water against Birżebbuġa.

Pierre Borg’s side remained on the heels of Sliema in the opening period which saw the Blues trailing 2-1 before they made leeway to open a 3-2 lead.

By contrast, Sliema were clinical in the second session with Zach Mizzi scoring a brace as their stringent press unsettled the Southseasiders. This resulted in a 5-2 advantage to change ends 7-4 ahead.

Birżebbuġa were a revitalised lot in the third session, netting twice through Balazs Erdelyi and Jacob Sciberras early in the session and eventually made it 8-7.

