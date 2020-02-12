Sliema Wanderers are looking at a ‘club old boy’ in their quest to appoint a new first team coach as the Premier League strugglers look to find a replacement for Alfonso Greco.

On Monday, the Wanderers announced that they had parted ways with Greco following Saturday’s shock defeat to Gudja United which left the team third from bottom, on 17 points, just one ahead of 13th placed Senglea Athletic.

The Italian coach was in his third spell at the Wanderers after he replaced Stefano Macoppi at the start of the season. But since his appointment, the Blues struggled to find their best form and in fact they spent the majority of the season hovering around the relegation places.

Added to that they were also knocked out of the FA Trophy at the first hurdle back in December.

Contacted by the Times of Malta yesterday, Perry refused to be drawn on the shortlist of candidates for the job but admitted that he was considering handing the team to a coach who knows well the club environment.

“At the moment, we’re looking at a number of possible candidates for the job,” Perry said.

“It’s still too early to mention any names but what I can say is that at the moment our priority is to appoint somebody who knows the club well and would need little time to settle down. One has to realise that the season has entered its final stretch and matches are coming fast and whoever comes in must start to deliver results quickly.

“Today being a head coach of a Premier League club is a full-time job as the team’s preparation takes a lot of time so we need to be careful when taking a decision.

“It’s a busy period for us at the moment but hopefully we can install a new coach before Saturday’s league match against Tarxien Rainbows.”

Noel Turner is reportedly one of the main candidates for the Sliema job but contacted by the Times of Malta on Tuesday the Malta U-17 coach said that ‘while he is not closing any doors at the moment’, he has yet to be approached by the Wanderers.

Tough decision

Perry admitted that ending ties with Greco was not an easy decision for him but admitted that something had to be done in a bid to revive the club’s fortunes.

“It was not an easy decision to take,” Perry said.

“I always enjoyed a great relationship with Alfonso, and our friendship goes outside the football circles. I never doubted his coaching skills, but something had to be done as the team position was of a great concern to us.

“At the end of the day, I need to take the necessary decisions for the good of the team even if they are difficult. I just hope that a change of first team coach will help us to turn our season around.”

Asked what he felt what was the main reason behind Sliema’s struggles this season, Perry said: “If I knew the reason, I would take the bull by its horns and make the necessary adjustments but unfortunately it’s difficult to identify.

“In January, we strengthened the team and managed to beat Gżira United but the following week we end up losing to Gudja United so it’s hard to understand. But our problems have been there since the start of the season.”

Perry said that for him this is an unchartered territory as in the recent past the Wanderers had never found themselves in such a difficult situation in the Premier League standings.

“This is the first time that Sliema Wanderers have found themselves in this situation and we need to react to this in the right manner,” Perry said.

“I don’t think it’s fair to point any fingers towards any individuals at the moment. It’s important that everyone carries his own responsibilities as surely not everyone is doing fully their job.

“What I can say is that irrespective of whoever comes in as a new first team coach, every player stands up to their responsibilities and together we ensure that lead the club out of this difficult

situation.”