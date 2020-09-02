The 2020 BOV National Championship enters an important stage on Tuesday evening when the Premier Division and the First Division get under way at the National Pool.
On Monday, the cross-over phase of the championship was completed with San Ġiljan topping the Premier Division on 15 points, three clear of Neptunes with Sliema a further three points back.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us